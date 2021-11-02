Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Browns Reportedly Have No Plans to Trade Odell Beckham Jr.

Author:

The Browns have no plans on trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of Tuesday afternoon's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Diana Russini.

Per ESPN, the Browns did not receive any offers that "would make sense for the organization," in Russini's words.

Beckham Jr. is coming off one of the worst games of his NFL career, having caught just a single pass for six yards against the Steelers this past Sunday.

SI Recommends

On the season, Beckahm Jr. has just 17 catches for 232 yards. He is yet to score a touchdown. Beckham Jr. played in just seven games last season due to an ACL tear. 

Now in his fourth season with Cleveland, he is still looking to complete a season with the Browns in which he is yet to miss a game. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Odell Beckham Jr
NFL

Browns Reportedly Have No Plans to Trade Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns will not be trading their wide receiver at the trade deadline.

Election Day "I Voted" stickers
College Football

Many Granted Election Day Waivers Despite NCAA Legislation

Some feel the process is unfair, creating an uneven playing field across the college sports landscape on Tuesday.

Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott
NFL

Jerry Jones Comments on Dak's Availability Sunday vs. Broncos

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott missed the win over the Vikings on Sunday with a calf injury.

College basketballs sit at the SEC tournament
College Basketball

SI's Top 10 Men's College Basketball Teams For 2021–22

They also ranked every other team in the nation.

Ex-FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini
Soccer

Ex-FIFA Officials Blatter, Platini Indicted on Fraud Charges

The charges from Swiss prosecutors come after a six-year investigation into a controversial $2 million payment.

Joenel Aguero
College Football

Elite 2023 DB Recruit Joenel Aguero Closing in on College Decision

One of college football recruiting's most coveted juniors will soon make a verbal commitment

Melvin Ingram with the Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL

Steelers Trade LB Melvin Ingram to Chiefs

The linebacker wasn't happy with his role in Pittsburgh.

Oct 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) fist bumps catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after right gets out of the fifth inning of game four of the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros at Truist Park.
Betting

World Series Game 6 Preview, Fantasy Football Injury Roundup and NBA Best Bets