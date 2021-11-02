Browns Reportedly Have No Plans to Trade Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns have no plans on trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of Tuesday afternoon's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Diana Russini.

Per ESPN, the Browns did not receive any offers that "would make sense for the organization," in Russini's words.

Beckham Jr. is coming off one of the worst games of his NFL career, having caught just a single pass for six yards against the Steelers this past Sunday.

On the season, Beckahm Jr. has just 17 catches for 232 yards. He is yet to score a touchdown. Beckham Jr. played in just seven games last season due to an ACL tear.

Now in his fourth season with Cleveland, he is still looking to complete a season with the Browns in which he is yet to miss a game.

