Odell Beckham Jr. Is All Out of Excuses: Unchecked

From a spectacular one-handed catch to just one catch, the free Odell movement looks more like a free fall to me.

I understand why some would still believe OBJ could produce under different circumstances given how special he was when he first burst on the scene, but the last time we saw Beckham look like a star Eli Manning was throwing him the ball.

This is not to say he is currently working with elite quarterback play, Baker Mayfield is banged up and has only thrown for six touchdowns total on the season, and the Browns are firmly in the bottom third of receiving yards per game.

However, focusing solely on that would ignore the trend with Odell. One that saw Baker play much better with him out of the lineup last season.

OBJ caught 35 touchdowns in his first three years, but he’s got only 16 in four seasons and change since. In addition his catch % has fallen dramatically since leaving New York. To be fair, he’s dealt with his share of injuries and as his dad pointed out, he has been missed when open at times as well.

But, he hasn’t played up to his name or pay scale in a minute. And given it didn’t work out with the Giants and hasn't worked at all in Cleveland, it’s hard for me to sit here and blame everyone but Odell.

Because quite frankly, there’s no other way to view his career arc as anything other than a disappointment thus far.