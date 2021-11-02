Report: Saints, Browns Talked Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

The Saints were reportedly in talks with the Browns over a potential trade for Odell Beckham Jr. before the move fell apart and the deadline passed, according to ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin.

Martin reported that the teams failed to reach a deal due in part to how much Beckham Jr. is owed for the remainder of the season, while the star receiver remains in the Browns' plans for the rest of the season.

Beckham Jr. has two more seasons left on his deal after this season but has no guaranteed money left on the contract.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver, who turns 29 on Friday, has recorded 17 receptions for 232 yards but has yet to score a touchdown this season. Beckham Jr. recorded one catch for six yards on Sunday in a 15-10 loss to the Steelers.

On Tuesday, his father posted an 11-minute video to Instagram of Beckham Jr. not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. LeBron James also chimed into the trade rumors on Tuesday, tweeting, "OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ."

