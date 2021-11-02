Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Saints Discussed Trade With Browns for Odell Beckham Jr.

Author:

The Saints were reportedly in talks with the Browns over a potential trade for Odell Beckham Jr. before the move fell apart and the deadline passed, according to ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin

Martin reported that the teams failed to reach a deal due in part to how much Beckham Jr. is owed for the remainder of the season, while the star receiver remains in the Browns' plans for the rest of the season.

Beckham Jr. has two more seasons left on his deal after this season but has no guaranteed money left on the contract.

SI Recommends

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver, who turns 29 on Friday, has recorded 17 receptions for 232 yards but has yet to score a touchdown this season. Beckham Jr. recorded one catch for six yards on Sunday in a 15-10 loss to the Steelers. 

On Tuesday, his father posted an 11-minute video to Instagram of Beckham Jr. not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. LeBron James also chimed into the trade rumors on Tuesday, tweeting, "OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ." 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Odell Beckham Jr. in warmups
NFL

Report: Saints, Browns Talked Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

The Saints were reportedly pursuing a trade at the deadline for Odell Beckham Jr. before talks fell apart.

Ben Simmons with the 76ers.
NBA

Ben Simmons Reportedly 'Not Accepting' Help 76ers Offering Him

The 76ers star hasn't been practicing or playing with the team.

alabama-logo
College Football

Alabama Announces Former OL Grant Hill Has Died

The offensive lineman graduated in 2017.

Christian Pulisic plays for Chelsea vs. Malmo in the Champions League
Soccer

Chelsea Edges Malmö in Pulisic's Return From Injury

Chelsea took a step toward the Champions League knockout stage on the day Christian Pulisic made his first appearance for the club since Aug. 14.

Von Miller
NFL

Noah Fant Details Von Miller's Rift With Teammates

Apparently a Halloween party was the center of the issue.

Oct 27, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in game two of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Inside Atlanta’s (Mostly Heartbreaking) Game 6 History

Henry Ruggs III of the Raiders.
NFL

Here's the LVMPD's Statement on the Henry Ruggs III Situation

Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal car accident early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas.

Jim Ross at the AEW broadcast table with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone
Play
Wrestling

Jim Ross Intends to Keep Working During Cancer Treatment

The AEW commentator will need to undergo radiation treatment but doesn't expect to miss “Dynamite.”