Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Philip Rivers Will Consider Ending Retirement if Saints Call

Author:

Philip Rivers announced his retirement in January after 17 NFL seasons, but the former Chargers and Colts gunslinger may not be done just yet.

Rivers would consider returning to the NFL if the Saints inquired regarding their open quarterback spot, according to the Los Angeles Times's Sam Farmer. With New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston now out for the season with a torn ACL, perhaps Rivers can join Sean Payton for a storybook run.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has broached the idea of returning to the field in recent months. Rivers told Farmer in August he has "not completely ruled that out," in reference to potentially ending his retirement. 

SI Recommends

The Saints may opt to use a two-quarterback system in Winston's absence, per The MMQB's Albert Breer. New Orleans could use former Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian as a traditional QB, while inserting Taysom Hill in a "slash type of role." Payton's squad enters Week 9 at 5–2 following Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

Rivers logged 240 starts from 2004-20, throwing for 63,440 yards and 421 touchdowns. He averaged 7.7 yards per attempt in 2020, tossing 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

philip-rivers-colts
NFL

Report: Philip Rivers Will Consider Ending Retirement if Saints Call

Philip Rivers isn't ruling out a return to the NFL just yet.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
NFL

Report: Texans Not Trading Watson Ahead of Tuesday Deadline

Watson not settling his legal situation reportedly resulted in him not getting traded.

Jaylon Smith
NFL

Report: Packers Releasing Jaylon Smith

Smith played in just two games, and 27 total snaps, with Green Bay.

Melvin Ingram with the Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL

Steelers Trade LB Melvin Ingram to Chiefs

The linebacker wasn't happy with his role in Pittsburgh.

Henry Ruggs III with the Raiders.
NFL

Ruggs to Be Charged With DUI After Deadly Crash

Police say Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III showed signs of impairment at the scene of the crash.

Former USC coach Clay Helton before a game
College Football

Report: Former USC Coach Clay Helton Taking Georgia Southern Job

This seems out of nowhere.

Scottie Pippen watching a basketball game
NBA

Scottie Pippen Calls Michael Jordan 'Condescending' in New Book

The former Bulls star was not a fan of how his teammate portrayed him in the series.

The start of the 2019 Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass.
Play
Edge

2022 Boston Marathon Runners Must be Fully Vaccinated

Any registered runner who does not provide his or her vaccination status will not be allowed to run in the race.