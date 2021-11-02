Report: Philip Rivers Will Consider Ending Retirement if Saints Call

Philip Rivers announced his retirement in January after 17 NFL seasons, but the former Chargers and Colts gunslinger may not be done just yet.

Rivers would consider returning to the NFL if the Saints inquired regarding their open quarterback spot, according to the Los Angeles Times's Sam Farmer. With New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston now out for the season with a torn ACL, perhaps Rivers can join Sean Payton for a storybook run.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has broached the idea of returning to the field in recent months. Rivers told Farmer in August he has "not completely ruled that out," in reference to potentially ending his retirement.

The Saints may opt to use a two-quarterback system in Winston's absence, per The MMQB's Albert Breer. New Orleans could use former Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian as a traditional QB, while inserting Taysom Hill in a "slash type of role." Payton's squad enters Week 9 at 5–2 following Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

Rivers logged 240 starts from 2004-20, throwing for 63,440 yards and 421 touchdowns. He averaged 7.7 yards per attempt in 2020, tossing 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

