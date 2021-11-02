Report: Steelers Trading LB Melvin Ingram To Chiefs

The Chiefs acquired pass rusher Melvin Ingram in a trade with the Steelers on Tuesday, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Pittsburgh will receive a 2022 sixth-round pick in the deal.

Ingram, 32, is a three-time Pro Bowler in 10 NFL seasons. He played his first nine years as a professional with the Chargers, tallying 49 sacks in 113 games. Ingram has logged just one sack in six games this season.

The Chiefs advanced to 4–4 in 2021 on Monday night with a home win over the Giants. Their defense has struggled for most of the season, allowing 30-plus points for times.

Kansas City will host Green Bay in Week 9. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is slated for 3:25 p.m. ET.

