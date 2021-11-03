Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Aaron Jones, Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Jones Asked About Aaron Rodgers's Vaccination Situation

Author:

Packers running back Aaron Jones was asked about quarterback Aaron Rodgers's vaccination status but refused to answer on Wednesday. The star quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19 and has not received the vaccination, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo

"That's not for me to say," Jones said on if he knew of Rodgers's vaccination status before Wednesday's news. "I believe that's HIPAA, so I'm not even gonna get into that."

Jones was referring to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. One of HIPAA's functions is to protect confidential and private medical records, but this is not the case here. 

Jones is not Rodgers's physician or a member of his health care provider, so there would be no HIPAA violation even if he were to disclose Rodgers's vaccination status. He did add that he was in full support of his quarterback and said he wouldn't consider a person not getting vaccinated selfish. 

SI Recommends

In August, when asked if he had been vaccinated, Rodgers told reporters, "Yeah, I've been immunized." He also requested a vaccine exemption from the NFL after he had homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels, according to NFL Network.  

The league did not grant him the exemption and he continued as an unvaccinated player. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

aaron-jones-rodgers-vaccine
NFL

Aaron Jones Asked About Aaron Rodgers's Vaccination Situation

The Packers running back was questioned about the Rodgers vaccination situation.

joc and harry
MLB

Joc Pederson Sent Harry Styles a Jersey With an Awesome Note

The pop star predicted the Braves would win the World Series during his Atlanta concert a week ago.

mikaela-shiffrin-stretch
Olympics

Cool Summer: How Winter Olympians Train Without Winter

Three Winter Olympians shared how they're training in the lead-up to the Beijing Games.

Member Exclusive
ben-simmons-76ers-hawks
NBA

Report: Simmons Not Ready to Play After Morey Meeting

It doesn't look like Ben Simmons is playing anytime soon

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Baker Cover 2
NFL

Mayfield Asked if He'd Accept Apology From OBJ

Things are not okay in Cleveland.

mailbag-deshaun-watson-texans-after-trade-deadline
Play
NFL

Mailbag: What’s Next For Watson, Texans?

The latest on a situation that hasn’t changed in Houston, plus the Titans replace Derrick Henry with Adrian Peterson and more.

View of the helmet stickers and nameplate worn by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field.
Podcasts

Trade Deadline Spectacular, Starring Von Miller and Multiple Odell Beckhams | The MMQB

Everything you need to know with the expiring trade deadline.

nhl-power-rankings-hurricanes
NHL

Power Rankings: Hurricanes Look Like the Real Deal

From the last winless team in the league to the only undefeated team, here’s how every NHL team stacks up at the start of November.