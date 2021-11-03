Mayfield Asked if He'd Accept Apology From OBJ

Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Baker Mayfield Asked if He'd 'Accept' Apology From Odell Beckham Jr.

Author:

As the quarrel between Cleveland and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters Wednesday that he would be open to talking things out and putting their differences aside.

"[I]f he’s back, we’ll work through it," Mayfield said, according to Mary Kay Abbott of the the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "I can put my ego and pride aside to win.” 

The fourth-year quarterback also said an apology from Beckham would help improve the current situation.

SI Recommends

"I think any sort of conversation would go a long way," Mayfield said

Mayfield's comments come a day after Beckham Jr.'s father complained about his son not being targeted by Mayfield in an 11-minute video on social media. Then, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly said in a team meeting on Wednesday that Beckham Jr. is “essentially not on the team right now," according to Michael Silver.

A day after the NFL's trade deadline, the three-time Pro Bowl receiver sits in an interesting spot. His name was in several trade rumors connected to the Saints and Rams. But according to ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin, a potential move to New Orleans fell apart and the deadline passed. 

One reason for the deal to the Saints failing is how much the star receiver is still owed on his contract—more than $13 million per season in 2022 and '23.

Despite the rift, Mayfield said he wants OBJ to be great.

"He [Beckham Jr., father] wants Odell to succeed... I want Odell [Beckham] to succeed," Baker said.

Through six games this season, Beckham Jr. has recorded 232 yards on 17 receptions. In the Browns' 15-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday, he caught one pass for six yards. 

More NFL Coverage:
Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19
• Henry Ruggs III Involved in Deadly Car Accident, Will Be Charged With DUI
• MMQB: Saints Beat Tom Brady Again, Familiar-Looking Patriots and More
• Week 8 Takeaways: Feisty Divisional Games, Blowouts and More

YOU MAY LIKE

ben-simmons-76ers-hawks
NBA

Report: Simmons Not Ready to Play After Morey Meeting

It doesn't look like Ben Simmons is playing anytime soon

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Baker Cover 2
NFL

Mayfield Asked if He'd Accept Apology From OBJ

Things are not okay in Cleveland.

mailbag-deshaun-watson-texans-after-trade-deadline
Play
NFL

Mailbag: What’s Next For Watson, Texans?

The latest on a situation that hasn’t changed in Houston, plus the Titans replace Derrick Henry with Adrian Peterson and more.

View of the helmet stickers and nameplate worn by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field.
Podcasts

Trade Deadline Spectacular, Starring Von Miller and Multiple Odell Beckhams | The MMQB

Everything you need to know with the expiring trade deadline.

nhl-power-rankings-hurricanes
NHL

Power Rankings: Hurricanes Look Like the Real Deal

From the last winless team in the league to the only undefeated team, here’s how every NHL team stacks up at the start of November.

Tom Matte
NFL

Ex-Colts RB, Fill-in QB Tom Matte Dies at 82

Matte became the first player to top the 100-yard rushing mark in a Super Bowl.

josh-allen-bills-beat-chiefs
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 9: Picks, Plays & Values

Your one-stop shop for daily fantasy football lineup help!

Magic Johnson at an MSU event.
College Football

Magic Johnson Has Some Advice For No. 3 Michigan State

Five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson shared his thoughts on his alma mater.