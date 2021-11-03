Mayfield Asked if He'd Accept Apology From OBJ

As the quarrel between Cleveland and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters Wednesday that he would be open to talking things out and putting their differences aside.

"[I]f he’s back, we’ll work through it," Mayfield said, according to Mary Kay Abbott of the the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "I can put my ego and pride aside to win.”

The fourth-year quarterback also said an apology from Beckham would help improve the current situation.

"I think any sort of conversation would go a long way," Mayfield said.

Mayfield's comments come a day after Beckham Jr.'s father complained about his son not being targeted by Mayfield in an 11-minute video on social media. Then, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly said in a team meeting on Wednesday that Beckham Jr. is “essentially not on the team right now," according to Michael Silver.

A day after the NFL's trade deadline, the three-time Pro Bowl receiver sits in an interesting spot. His name was in several trade rumors connected to the Saints and Rams. But according to ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin, a potential move to New Orleans fell apart and the deadline passed.

One reason for the deal to the Saints failing is how much the star receiver is still owed on his contract—more than $13 million per season in 2022 and '23.

Despite the rift, Mayfield said he wants OBJ to be great.

"He [Beckham Jr., father] wants Odell to succeed... I want Odell [Beckham] to succeed," Baker said.

Through six games this season, Beckham Jr. has recorded 232 yards on 17 receptions. In the Browns' 15-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday, he caught one pass for six yards.

