Cowboys' New Helmets To Honor Armed Forces

November 3, 2021
NFL
Cowboys to Wear Helmets With Red Stripe to Honor Armed Forces Sunday

Author:

When the Cowboys (6-1) take the field against the Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, their iconic helmets will look a little different.

The Cowboys will include a red stripe across the dome to honor the U.S. military and National Medal of Honor recipients for the NFL's Salute to Service game. 

The inclusion of the red stripe creates a red, white and blue color scheme. The last time Dallas wore red, white and blue stripes was during the 1976 season to celebrate the America’s Bicentennial.

In addition, both teams will wear Medal of Honor decals on the back of their helmets to promote the National Medal of Honor Museum, which will begin construction in the Arlington stadium district in early 2022. 

Their helmets will also include an emblem for the special game as well as the American flag. Eight Medal of Honor recipients will attend the Cowboys game on Sunday and partake in halftime ceremonies. 

