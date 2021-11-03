Skip to main content
Matt Rhule Gives Injury Updates for Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey

Author:

Sam Darnold and Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Wednesday but Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said the quarterback was “extremely limited” and participated in the pre-practice walkthrough. 

Darnold is still in concussion protocol after exiting Sunday's game against the Falcons in the fourth quarter after suffering a hit to the helmet. He was hit by Atlanta linebacker Foye Oluokun as he ran toward the end zone and his helmet flew off before he was taken down at the 3-yard line.

McCaffrey was "pretty limited" and did not receive many reps on Wednesday. Rhule did not commit when McCaffrey would be back when talking with reporters on Monday, saying, per ESPN, "Hopefully this week, if not next week."

The running back has been dealing with injuries once again this season and seemed like he was close to a return during Week 5 when he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday. However, he was not activated. 

