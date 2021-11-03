Saints' Michael Thomas to Miss Season After Injury Setback

Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas will not play this season due to injuries in his ankle, Thomas announced Wednesday.

Thomas is dealing with a new and separate ankle injury that has made his timeline to return to play unclear, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to NFL Network, Thomas, who opened the season on the physically unable to perform list, recently saw a specialist to try and understand the new issue and gauge what still needs to be fixed.

"The team and I have worked diligently, day and night to rehab and get me back on the field," Thomas said in a statement. "Unfortunately, there has been another small set back which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been."

Thomas had his ankle surgically repaired in June and while he was expected to miss the start of this season, coach Sean Payton had said over the summer that Thomas was "ahead of schedule" in his recovery.

The three-time Pro Bowler played in seven regular-season games in 2020 due to injuries and disciplinary issues. The ankle injury that delayed his start to this season occurred in Week 1 of last year.

Thomas has been one of the NFL's most productive receivers since entering the NFL in 2016. He's tallied 510 catches in just 70 career games, setting the NFL record with 149 receptions in '19.

But last season, he finished the year with just 40 catches and 438 yards, failing to catch a touchdown until the postseason.

According to NFL Network, Thomas's unclear timetable was why the Saints explored the possibility of adding a wide receiver ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

New Orleans enters Week 9 at 5—2 and is set to face the Falcons this weekend.

