Mike White's Jersey Immortalized at Pro Football Hall of Fame

November 3, 2021
Mike White's Jersey From Jets' Upset Win Immortalized at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jets quarterback Mike White had a first-career start to remember. 

He threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns as New York upset Cincinnati, who entered last Sunday's game as the No. 1 team in the AFC. For his efforts, White was named AFC Player of the Week on Wednesday.

White's first start was so prolific that the Pro Football Hall of Fame has elected to display his jersey and the game ball in it, in the Pro Football Today gallery.

White was only thrust into the starter's role in the wake of No. 2 pick Zach Wilson dealing with a sprained PCL.

But in Wilson's place, White joined Cam Newton (422 yards on Sept. 11, 2011) as the only two quarterbacks since 1950 that have passed for at least 400 yards in their first career start.

The Jets quarterback will get a chance to shine on Thursday night when New York travels to Indianapolis to play the Colts. 

