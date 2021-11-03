Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Was Excused From Practice Wednesday

Author:

Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from Browns practice today despite being ready to attend, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.  

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added more to the report, tweeting that Beckham Jr. was listed as a "DNP due to a non-injury related personal matter." 

The Browns opted to not trade the three-time Pro Bowler before Tuesday's trade deadline despite exploring a deal with the Saints. Eventually no agreement was reached due in part to how much Beckham  is owed for the remainder of the season.

SI Recommends

ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin reported on Tuesday that Beckham was still in the Browns' plans for the second half of the season, but things took a turn for the worst on Wednesday. 

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that Beckham agent and Browns general manager Andrew Berry were discussing how the two sides wanted to move forward, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.

The former Giants star has recorded 17 receptions for 232 yards in 2021. He has yet to score a touchdown this season.

On Tuesday, the receiver's father posted an 11-minute video to Instagram of Beckham not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. LeBron James also weighed in tweeting, "OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ." 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Odell Beckham Jr. before a game.
NFL

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Excused From Practice Wednesday

Odell Beckham Jr. was reportedly excuse from Browns practice on Wednesday.

usman-covington
MMA

Usman, Covington Are Ready for Their Sequel at UFC 268

Usman is the defending UFC welterweight champ, but that hasn’t stopped Covington from claiming he is at the top of the division, making for a must-see fight at MSG.

world-series-trophy
MLB

Ex-MLB Player Predicted Exact World Series Result in March

He predicted the Braves over the Astros in six on March 31.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers as offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (70) blocks during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
NFL

Saquon Barkley Reportedly Being Re-Tested After Positive Test

Barkley, who is vaccinated, will need two negative tests within 24 hours with no symptoms in order to play.

LSU coach Will Wade
College Basketball

Sources: NCAA Case Unit Interviews LSU's Will Wade

It's a significant step toward finalizing the inquiry into the Tigers' program, and an NOA could follow.

Henry Ruggs III with the Raiders.
NFL

Report: Prosecution Says Ruggs Was Driving 156 MPH Before Crash

He appeared in court Wednesday.

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love at Packers practice
NFL

Packers Down to One QB on Roster for Chiefs Game

Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Benkert have tested positive for COVID-19.

Yohan Traore
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2022 Forward Yohan Traore Talks Visits, Timeline and More

Traore said he will take one more visit to either Texas UCLA before he decides.