Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Excused From Practice Wednesday

Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from Browns practice today despite being ready to attend, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added more to the report, tweeting that Beckham Jr. was listed as a "DNP due to a non-injury related personal matter."

The Browns opted to not trade the three-time Pro Bowler before Tuesday's trade deadline despite exploring a deal with the Saints. Eventually no agreement was reached due in part to how much Beckham is owed for the remainder of the season.

ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin reported on Tuesday that Beckham was still in the Browns' plans for the second half of the season, but things took a turn for the worst on Wednesday.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that Beckham agent and Browns general manager Andrew Berry were discussing how the two sides wanted to move forward, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.

The former Giants star has recorded 17 receptions for 232 yards in 2021. He has yet to score a touchdown this season.

On Tuesday, the receiver's father posted an 11-minute video to Instagram of Beckham not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. LeBron James also weighed in tweeting, "OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ."

