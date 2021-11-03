Saquon Barkley Reportedly Being Re-Tested After Positive Test

Skip to main content
Publish date:
Player(s)
Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley Reportedly Being Retested After Positive COVID-19 Test

Author:

Giants running back Saquon Barkley tested positive for COVID-19 on his initial test and is one of several players who will be retested, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Barkley, who is vaccinated, will need two negative tests within 24 hours with no symptoms in order to play, if his positive test is confirmed. 

Beyond a COVID-19 re-test, the 2018 Pro Bowler has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against the Cowboys on Oct. 10. Barkley has missed three games since the ankle injury.

In five games this season, Barkley has rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 3.6 yards per carry. 

While Barkley did not practice Wednesday, Giants coach Joe Judge spoke with reporters about the possibility of getting Barkley and injured wide receiver Kenny Golladay back Sunday against the Raiders.

"I would not rule either one out," Judge said. "Wouldn’t make too much of it at this point … but it’s something. Let’s see how much they do at practice."

Coming off a dramatic 20–17 loss to Kansas City on Monday, New York hosts Las Vegas at MetLife Stadium this weekend.

The Giants (2–6) are tied with the Washington Football Team for last place in the NFC East. 

