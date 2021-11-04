Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
NFL
Dak Prescott to Return for Cowboys in Week 10 After Calf Strain

Author:

Dak Prescott is expected to be back under center for the Cowboys on Sunday, according to Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy.

Prescott is expected to fully participate in practice on Thursday. He will then take the field barring any setbacks on Sunday as the Cowboys host the Broncos.

The Cowboys advanced to 6–1 in 2021 last week as Cooper Rush led way in Prescott's absence. Rush threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-16 victory over the Vikings, the first win of his NFL career. 

Prescott, 28, leads the NFL with a 73.1% completion rate. He has thrown for 16 touchdowns in four games, adding four interceptions. 

