November 4, 2021
Davante Adams to Return From COVID-19 List vs. Chiefs

Davante Adams was activated off Green Bay's reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Adams is expected to play on Sunday in Kansas City. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry will also return in Week 9 after missing last week's win over the Cardinals.

The Packers will be without one key piece when they face the Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers is out for Sunday's game after testing positive for COVID-19, and second-year quarterback Jordan Love will start in his place. Rodgers is not vaccinated, and he is ineligible to return to the team until Nov. 13.

Adams has caught 52 passes for 744 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. Green Bay enters Sunday leading the NFC North at 7–1. 

