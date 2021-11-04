NFL Week 9 Picks From the MMQB Staff

We're just about midway through the 2021 NFL season and it's time for the true title contenders to continue separating themselves from the rest of the pack. A classic game (and rematch of Super Bowl I) headlines the afternoon slate, as the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Then, Von Miller will make his debut for the Rams' vaunted defense against the Titans in their first game without Derrick Henry.

While many of this week's games seem straightforward, the crew is split on Raiders-Giants, as well as Browns-Bengals.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

Want NFL picks against the spread? Check out SI Betting for best bets and insights.

More NFL Coverage:

• How Leonard Fournette Found His Footing

• What’s Next For Deshaun Watson and the Texans?

• Aaron Rodgers Could Avoid Vaccine Scrutiny for Only So Long

• 8 Things to Know After Week 8: The Chiefs Still Don’t Look Right