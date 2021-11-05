Giants Make Decision on Saquon Barkley For Sunday's Game

Giants running back Saquon Barkley will remain sidelined for another week as he continues his recovery from a sprained left ankle injury.

Barkley suffered the injury against the Cowboys on Oct. 10 and will miss his fourth consecutive game on Sunday when the Giants host the Raiders.

While the 2018 Pro Bowler will not take the field, Barkley returned to the team's facility on Friday morning. He was one of 13 people in the franchise to receive a positive COVID-19 test earlier this week.

Ahead of the Giants-Chiefs game in Week 8, Barkley said he experienced some additional soreness and swelling in his ankle, but he will have an extra week to recover. The Giants will have a bye week after Sunday's game before they return to action in Week 11 against the Buccaneers.

The franchise hopes to have the star running back for the Tampa Bay contest. With Barkley out, running back Devontae Booker will take lead in the Giants rushing attack. Booker has rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns this season.

In five games this season, Barkley has rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 3.6 yards per carry.

