Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Giants Make Decision on Saquon Barkley For Sunday's Game vs. Raiders

Author:

Giants running back Saquon Barkley will remain sidelined for another week as he continues his recovery from a sprained left ankle injury.

Barkley suffered the injury against the Cowboys on Oct. 10 and will miss his fourth consecutive game on Sunday when the Giants host the Raiders.

While the 2018 Pro Bowler will not take the field, Barkley returned to the team's facility on Friday morning. He was one of 13 people in the franchise to receive a positive COVID-19 test earlier this week. 

SI Recommends

Ahead of the Giants-Chiefs game in Week 8, Barkley said he experienced some additional soreness and swelling in his ankle, but he will have an extra week to recover. The Giants will have a bye week after Sunday's game before they return to action in Week 11 against the Buccaneers.

The franchise hopes to have the star running back for the Tampa Bay contest. With Barkley out, running back Devontae Booker will take lead in the Giants rushing attack. Booker has rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns this season.

In five games this season, Barkley has rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 3.6 yards per carry. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers as offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (70) blocks during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
NFL

Giants Make Decision on Saquon Barkley For Sunday's Game

He is still dealing with an ankle injury.

Jul 27, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases on his way to an inside the park home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB

The Best of SI MLB 2021

Aaron Rodgers at first press conference of 2021 NFL season
Play
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Gives Wild Interview About Vaccination Status

This is going mega-viral.

Colts WR Michael Pittman
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Michael Pittman Jr. continues to earn a higher flex ranking after each and every game.

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Who is ranked higher vs. the Eagles, Keenan Allen or Mike Williams?

Aaron Rodgers smiling while playing the Cardinals.
Play
NFL

NFL World Reacts to Wild Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Interview

The Packers quarterback joined Pat McAfee and the interview was very interesting.

Jacksonville State will be among the schools heading to the Conference USA in 2023.
College Football

Conference USA Officially Adds Four Schools

There it is.

Travis Kelce
Play
Betting

NFL Player Props Week 9: Five Bets to Target

Breaking down the best player props to target before placing your NFL Week 9 bets.