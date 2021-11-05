Lamar Jackson Appears to Tweet Message to Ravens About OBJ

Odell Beckham Jr. is set to be released by the Browns, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to Twitter to possibly hint that he'd like to add the former All-Pro to the team's core of wide receivers.

Beckham Jr. and the Browns are reportedly working to restructure his contract, which could make adding him easier for teams up against the salary cap.

In an apparent response to Ravens fans, Lamar Jackson mentioned the official team account in his tweet.

The tweet came as news about Cleveland releasing Beckham Jr. broke, so the timing may indicate Jackson is referring to the possibility of his team adding the soon-to-be-former Brown.

"I can't do nothing for y'all," Jackson wrote.

When his release is finalized, Beckham Jr. will hit the waiver wire and every other NFL team has the opportunity to claim him.

Jackson and the Ravens are low on that list, which is based on current records.

At 5–2, Baltimore is currently 29th on the waiver wire. The Patriots, Saints and Raiders all sit ahead of them and may have interest in Beckham.

Beckham Jr. has 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns on the season.