Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Lamar Jackson Appears to Tweet Message to Ravens About Odell Beckham Jr.

Author:

Odell Beckham Jr. is set to be released by the Browns, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to Twitter to possibly hint that he'd like to add the former All-Pro to the team's core of wide receivers.

Beckham Jr. and the Browns are reportedly working to restructure his contract, which could make adding him easier for teams up against the salary cap.

In an apparent response to Ravens fans, Lamar Jackson mentioned the official team account in his tweet. 

The tweet came as news about Cleveland releasing Beckham Jr. broke, so the timing may indicate Jackson is referring to the possibility of his team adding the soon-to-be-former Brown.

SI Recommends

"I can't do nothing for y'all," Jackson wrote.

When his release is finalized, Beckham Jr. will hit the waiver wire and every other NFL team has the opportunity to claim him. 

Jackson and the Ravens are low on that list, which is based on current records. 

At 5–2, Baltimore is currently 29th on the waiver wire. The Patriots, Saints and Raiders all sit ahead of them and may have interest in Beckham.

Beckham Jr. has 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns on the season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Travis Kelce
Play
Betting

NFL Player Props Week 9: Five Bets to Target

Breaking down the best player props to target before placing your NFL Week 9 bets.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
NFL

Lamar Jackson Appears to Tweet Message to Ravens About OBJ

It isn't hard to figure out what he's suggesting here.

Three-panel collage of Karrion Kross, Keith Lee and Ember Moon
Play
Wrestling

Latest Round of Cuts Shows How Out of Touch WWE Is

Rather than understanding what a modern-day audience wants, Vince McMahon & Co. tell people what to like.

Colts WR Michael Pittman
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Michael Pittman Jr. continues to earn a higher flex ranking after each and every game.

Jun 20, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons warms up before game seven of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at Wells Fargo Center.
NBA

Report: 76ers Fined Ben Simmons for Missing Thursday's Game

They plan to keep doing it.

Nov 10, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) blocks a field goal attempt by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) to win the game 35-32 during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Kickers

Harrison Butker falls in the rank as scoring opportunities are on the decline for the Chiefs.

Raiders Darren Waller Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Tight Ends

Darren Waller is right back where he belongs after missing Week 7 and a Week 8 bye.

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Who is ranked higher vs. the Eagles, Keenan Allen or Mike Williams?