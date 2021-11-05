All signs point towards the Browns releasing Odell Beckham Jr. after he was reportedly excused from practice again Thursday and isn't expected to be back in the building the rest of the week, according to ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin.

It's unknown when the expected release will happen, but Martin reported that Beckham Jr. will not suit up on Sunday against the Bengals. The wide receiver was held out of practice Wednesday, three days after a 15-10 loss to the Steelers that could've been his final Browns game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly said in a team meeting on Wednesday that the wide receiver is “essentially not on the team right now," according to Michael Silver. Cleveland is reportedly working with Beckham Jr.’s representation to “work on the resolution for his future,” per ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Earlier this week, Beckham Jr.'s father posted comments in an 11-minute video on social media about his son not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterbacks, primarily Baker Mayfield.

The video was a screen recording of a YouTube video that goes week by week showing the Browns receiver being left open during a route.

“Generally Behind Da Scene, BUT NOT TODAY," Beckham Sr. wrote on Instagram.

Beckham Jr., who turns 29 on Friday, has tallied 17 receptions for 232 yards. However, he has not scored a touchdown this season.

