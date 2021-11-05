Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Browns Expected to Release Odell Beckham Jr., WR Won't Play vs. Bengals

Author:

All signs point towards the Browns releasing Odell Beckham Jr. after he was reportedly excused from practice again Thursday and isn't expected to be back in the building the rest of the week, according to ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin.

It's unknown when the expected release will happen, but Martin reported that Beckham Jr. will not suit up on Sunday against the Bengals. The wide receiver was held out of practice Wednesday, three days after a 15-10 loss to the Steelers that could've been his final Browns game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly said in a team meeting on Wednesday that the wide receiver is “essentially not on the team right now," according to Michael Silver. Cleveland is reportedly working with Beckham Jr.’s representation to “work on the resolution for his future,” per ESPN's Jake Trotter

SI Recommends

Earlier this week, Beckham Jr.'s father posted comments in an 11-minute video on social media about his son not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterbacks, primarily Baker Mayfield.

 The video was a screen recording of a YouTube video that goes week by week showing the Browns receiver being left open during a route.

“Generally Behind Da Scene, BUT NOT TODAY," Beckham Sr. wrote on Instagram.

Beckham Jr., who turns 29 on Friday, has tallied 17 receptions for 232 yards. However, he has not scored a touchdown this season. 

More NFL Coverage:
Aaron Rodgers Could Avoid Vaccine Scrutiny for Only So Long
Week 8 Takeaways: Feisty Divisional Games, a Wide Open AFC and More
MMQB: Saints Beat Tom Brady Again, Familiar-Looking Patriots and More
Trade Deadline Grades: Von Miller, Melvin Ingram, More

YOU MAY LIKE

odell beckham release
NFL

Report: Browns Expected to Release Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns and the wide receiver seem to be barreling towards a divorce as he's reportedly excused from practice again.

WWE (Kross), Steve Granitz/Getty Images (Jax)
Wrestling

Karrion Kross, Nia Jax Among Shocking WWE Releases

Talent were informed that budget cuts were the reason for the surprising releases.

ICE UP SON!
NFL

Steve Smith Sr. Calls Baker Mayfield an 'Average' Quarterback

The former NFL receiver says Mayfield is the reason Odell Beckham Jr. is moving on from the Browns.

jmu-football
College

Athletes Take Brunt of the Blow in JMU-CAA Feud

The James Madison athletes took the fall when the Colonial Athletic Association banned the Dukes from championships due to their impending conference move.

Adam Anderson
College Football

Report: Adam Anderson Under Investigation After Rape Allegation

Anderson, who leads the Bulldogs in sacks, has not been arrested.

Jarace Walker
College Basketball

Houston Lands Elite 2022 Forward Jarace Walker

Walker is one of the most versatile forwards in the country and should make an impact from day one for Kelvin Sampson.

earl watson
NBA

Former Suns Coach Watson Responds to Sarver Allegations

The current Raptors assistant was Phoenix's head coach from 2015 to 2017.

aaron-rodgers
NFL

Report: Rodgers 'Furious' With Leaked Vaccination Status

The nine-time Pro Bowler had told reporters he was "immunized".