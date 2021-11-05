OBJ News: Here's the Current NFL Waiver Claim Order

Odell Beckham Jr. will be released by the Browns, the team confirmed on Friday morning. The rest of the league will soon get its chance to claim the eighth-year wide receiver.

"After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we've determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns," general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement released Friday morning.

"We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career."

When Beckham is released, he'll hit the NFL's waiver wire, which he would have to clear to choose his own destination as a free agent. On Friday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, Dan Graziano said that it is unlikely that he would be claimed under his current contract situation.

Cleveland and Beckham's team are reportedly in talks to restructure the wide receiver's deal, which would potentially convert his remaining base salary into a signing bonus.

The waiver order is determined by the current NFL standings.

As shared by Spotrac, the Lions have the first shot at claiming Beckham, followed by the Dolphins, Texans, Jaguars and Jets.

Some notable teams with possible interest in Beckham include the Patriots at No. 15, the Saints at No. 23 and the Raiders at No. 26.

If he completely clears waivers, Beckham will have the ability to negotiate with all 32 teams and would have more freedom in picking his next destination.

Beckham has posted just 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns this season. With the Browns, he was on pace for the worst full season of his NFL career statistically.

More NFL Coverage: