November 5, 2021
Report: Saquon Barkley Gets Results From COVID Retest

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is back at the team's facility on Friday morning. Barkley was one of 13 people within the franchise to test positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Of the 13, only running backs coach Burton Burns' positive test was confirmed with follow-up PCR tests. The team says it has "temporarily halted" its use of the Rapid Mesa Test after 12 false positives this week.

However, this does not guarantee a return to the field for the star running back. Barkley is still working his way back from an ankle injury suffered in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. The injury has sidelined him for the Giants' last three games, losses to the Rams, Panthers and Chiefs.

Earlier this week, coach Joe Judge wouldn't rule out the possibility of Barkley playing but did not seem confident based on the status of his ankle injury.

"I wouldn't eliminate him at this point based off where he's at physically, but I couldn't say it's moving in a direction to get us a definite answer in a positive way," Judge said, adding that "no one has been ruled out."

Safety Xavier McKinney and starting left guard Matt Skura are among the other notable New York players to be cleared by the round of PCR retesting.

Barkley has 195 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on the season for the Giants. If he cannot play, Devontae Booker is expected to be the lead back for New York. Booker has rushed for 216 yards and two scores, most of which have come during Barkley's absence.

The Giants host the Raiders at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

More NFL Coverage:

