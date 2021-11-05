Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield

Steve Smith Sr. on Baker Mayfield: 'You're Average, You're Not Very Good'

Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., shared some critical comments about Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his latest tension with star wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of the Jets-Colts game on NFL Network on Thursday, Smith S called Mayfield an "average" quarterback and blamed him for Beckham's demise in Cleveland.

"You're average," Smith Sr., said. "You're not very good and Odell [Beckham Jr] is moving on because of you bro. Bottom line."

Beckham Jr. did not practice with the team on Thursday for a second consecutive day, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter. The Browns are working with Beckham's agents to "work on the resolution for his future,” per Trotter

The three-time Pro bowl receiver was also held out of practice on Wednesday. Beckham's father posted an 11-minute Instagram video on Wednesday showing the missed opportunities for completions between Beckham and Baker. 

Despite the tension between the two, Mayfield previously said he was willing to work through the problems between him and Beckham Jr. However, Beckham has not addressed the situation. 

Whether the two come to a mutual agreement remains to be seen. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly addressed the team, telling players that Beckham “would no longer be a Brown,” per Trotter.

Through six games this season, Beckham Jr. has recorded 232 yards on 17 receptions. He caught one pass for six yards against the Steelers on Sunday. 

