Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Christian McCaffrey

Chistian McCaffrey Added to Active Roster, Could Play Sunday Against Patriots

Author:

The Panthers are expected to get back their star running back Christian McCaffrey this Sunday against the Patriots, the franchise announced

McCaffrey was added to the active roster and the team is "hopeful" he'll play, per the release. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that McCaffrey will have a pre-game workout beforehand, so it will be a game-time decision.

McCaffrey, who's been on the injured reserve list because of a hamstring injury, hasn't played a game since Sept. 23 against the Texans.

SI Recommends

Injuries have plagued McCaffrey the last two seasons but when on the field he's one of the best players in any backfield. In just his three appearances to date, he's racked up 201 rushing yards and 163 receiving yards with one touchdown on the ground. 

The Panthers have won every game McCaffrey has appeared in. However, Carolina is 1–4 without the 25-year-old workhorse. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold may also return after clearing the concussion protocol but will be questionable with a shoulder injury, per the team. 

The Panthers will host the Patriots Sunday with at a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more news on the Carolina Panthers, Head Over to All Panthers

YOU MAY LIKE

Christian McCaffrey warms up for the Panthers.
NFL

Panthers' McCaffrey Added to Active Roster

Christian McCaffrey could return for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury on Sept. 23.

Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs for.a touchdown as Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive backs Nick Andersen (45) and Nasir Greer (3) defend in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
College Football

Sam Howell, UNC Topple Previously Undefeated Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons' high-powered offensive attack wasn't enough in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

Ole miss Helmet
College Football

Ole Miss Trolls Former Coach Hugh Freeze After Rebels' Win

Saturday's matchup between Ole Miss and Liberty was bound to end up in some shenanigans, especially with Hugh Freeze involved.

alex-grinch-colorado-search
College Football

Report: Oklahoma Assistant Interviews for Texas Tech HC Opening

Alex Grinch is a leading frontrunner in the Red Raiders search for a head coach.

Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
Play
NFL

Rodgers Loses Sponsorship in Vaccine Controversy Aftermath

Aaron Rodgers shared controversial opinions about the COVID-19 vaccines when addressing his vaccination status and recent reports.

Iago Aspas celebrates his goal vs Barca.
Soccer

Barcelona Blows Three-Goal Lead Amid Xavi's Arrival

After announcing the arrival of club legend Xavi as manager, Barcelona blew a three-goal lead in the second half to Celta Vigo.

Walter Nolen
Play
College Football

No. 1 Defensive Recruit Walter Nolen Commits to Texas A&M Football

Jimbo Fisher, Aggies beat out in-state Tennessee for college football's top defensive prospect

Neil Olshey
NBA

Trail Blazers GM Under Investigation for Workplace Misconduct

At least one team employee reported potential misconduct that led the franchise to open an independent investigation.