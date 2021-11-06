The Panthers are expected to get back their star running back Christian McCaffrey this Sunday against the Patriots, the franchise announced.

McCaffrey was added to the active roster and the team is "hopeful" he'll play, per the release. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that McCaffrey will have a pre-game workout beforehand, so it will be a game-time decision.

McCaffrey, who's been on the injured reserve list because of a hamstring injury, hasn't played a game since Sept. 23 against the Texans.

Injuries have plagued McCaffrey the last two seasons but when on the field he's one of the best players in any backfield. In just his three appearances to date, he's racked up 201 rushing yards and 163 receiving yards with one touchdown on the ground.

The Panthers have won every game McCaffrey has appeared in. However, Carolina is 1–4 without the 25-year-old workhorse. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold may also return after clearing the concussion protocol but will be questionable with a shoulder injury, per the team.

The Panthers will host the Patriots Sunday with at a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

