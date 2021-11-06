LaFleur Not Thrilled With Questions About Rodgers Interview

Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Aaron Rodgers Makes First Public Statements Since Vaccine Controversy
Aaron Rodgers Makes First Public Statements Since Vaccine Controversy
Publish date:

Matt LaFleur Not Thrilled With Questions About the Aaron Rodgers Interview

Author:

Not long after Aaron Rodgers's controversial appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur took to the podium in a less-than-pleasant mood for his pregame press conference.

LaFleur, in his third year with the Packers, turned his ire toward reporters asking about the Rodgers interview, where the reigning NFL MVP explained his unvaccinated status while citing misinformation debunked by the CDC about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

When asked whether he would watch the interview that captivated the sports world on Friday, LaFleur answered,  "Most likely no."

When a reporter apologized for bringing up the Rodgers interview, LaFleur snapped back: "Then don't ask it. Ask something about the Kansas City Chiefs or our football team. I'm not going to answer anything else."

SI Recommends

LaFleur was also curt in his response to a question asking about Rodgers's admission that he has taken ivermectin. The Food and Drug Administration has warned COVID-19 patients against taking the drug, stating it has repeatedly been shown to be an ineffective treatment.

"I don't even know what that word or term is," LaFleur said. "...I have no thought on that right now. My thought lies with the team and finding a way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs" 

After testing positive for COVID-19 this week, Rodgers will miss Sunday's showdown against the defending AFC champion Chiefs and isn't eligible to return until at least Nov. 13, one day before the Packers face the Seahawks in Week 10. Jordan Love will make his first NFL start in place of Rodgers. 

However, despite the interview being at the center of attention ahead of Sunday's game, LaFleur said the "locker room is totally focused at the task at hand. I think that's always been the case."

"I'm not worried about that being a distraction," LaFleur said. "I'm worried about going to play against a really good football team and that's just always been our mindset here."

More Aaron Rodgers Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur.
Play
NFL

LaFleur Not Thrilled With Questions About Rodgers Interview

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was in a sour mood when it came to answering questions about Aaron Rodgers's controversial interview.

Kaleb Webb
Play
College Football

Alabama, Texas A&M Headlining Biggest Recruiting Storylines in Week 10

Breaking down the 10 biggest recruiting visits expected to take place in Week 10 of the college football season

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Kansas City at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

Report: Ruggs Faces Three More Charges in Deadly Crash

Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs faces two more felony charges and a misdemeanor for his involvement in a fiery crash.

canelo-plant
Play
Boxing

Unbeatable Álvarez More Than Ready for Title Fight

Canelo Álvarez is at the peak of his powers heading into Saturday's unification fight with undefeated Caleb Plant.

irving vaccine mandate
Play
NBA

NYC Vaccine Mandate Remains, Closing Door on Unvaxxed Irving

NYC mayor-elect Eric Adams announced the city won't change it's vaccine requirements.

wft helmets
NFL

Members of Congress Call For 'Complete Transparency' From NFL

The commissioner said the league would “be cooperative” with Congress, but per ESPN, the NFL only partially responded to the House Democrats' request.

Colts WR Michael Pittman
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Michael Pittman Jr. continues to earn a higher flex ranking after each and every game.

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Who is ranked higher vs. the Eagles, Keenan Allen or Mike Williams?