LaFleur Not Thrilled With Questions About Rodgers Interview

Not long after Aaron Rodgers's controversial appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur took to the podium in a less-than-pleasant mood for his pregame press conference.

LaFleur, in his third year with the Packers, turned his ire toward reporters asking about the Rodgers interview, where the reigning NFL MVP explained his unvaccinated status while citing misinformation debunked by the CDC about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

When asked whether he would watch the interview that captivated the sports world on Friday, LaFleur answered, "Most likely no."

When a reporter apologized for bringing up the Rodgers interview, LaFleur snapped back: "Then don't ask it. Ask something about the Kansas City Chiefs or our football team. I'm not going to answer anything else."

LaFleur was also curt in his response to a question asking about Rodgers's admission that he has taken ivermectin. The Food and Drug Administration has warned COVID-19 patients against taking the drug, stating it has repeatedly been shown to be an ineffective treatment.

"I don't even know what that word or term is," LaFleur said. "...I have no thought on that right now. My thought lies with the team and finding a way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs"

After testing positive for COVID-19 this week, Rodgers will miss Sunday's showdown against the defending AFC champion Chiefs and isn't eligible to return until at least Nov. 13, one day before the Packers face the Seahawks in Week 10. Jordan Love will make his first NFL start in place of Rodgers.

However, despite the interview being at the center of attention ahead of Sunday's game, LaFleur said the "locker room is totally focused at the task at hand. I think that's always been the case."

"I'm not worried about that being a distraction," LaFleur said. "I'm worried about going to play against a really good football team and that's just always been our mindset here."

More Aaron Rodgers Coverage: