November 7, 2021
Adrian Peterson Turned Down 'Dancing with the Stars' Chance This Fall

Adrian Peterson is set to make his 2021 NFL season debut on Sunday with the Titans. But earlier this fall, Peterson was offered the chance to take part in a different sort of competition.

Peterson's agent, Ron Slavin of SportsStars, told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that a "Dancing with the Stars" representative reached out to Peterson about a possible stint on the show in September. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the program offered Peterson $150,000 for the rehearsal period, with the chance to earn up to $335,000 on the show,

However, Peterson, wanting to potentially still return to the NFL, declined the opportunity. 

Per ESPN, he thought he had a chance to land with the Ravens, who suffered three season-ending injuries to running backs during the preseason. The Raiders, Dolphins, Falcons and Bills all also reached out to Peterson, per ESPN.

Peterson, 36, spent last season with the Lions, recording 156 carries for 604 yards and seven touchdowns. He signed with the Titans earlier this week and is expected to play a key role with Derrick Henry sidelined indefinitely after having foot surgery earlier this week.

Since leaving the Vikings after the 2016 season, the four-time All-Pro has had stints with the Cardinals, Saints and Washington Football Team, in addition to being with Detroit.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. ET.

