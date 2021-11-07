Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bill Belichick’s Pregame Outfit Went Viral Sunday—for the Wrong Reasons

Author:

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has made the gray hoodie a staple of his on-field wardrobe. But the sweatshirt—or sweatshirts—he wore ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Panthers was—or were—among his most eyebrow-raising yet.

It's unclear if Belichick was wearing a single, two-tone gray and blue hoodie or a cropped gray sweatshirt over a blue hoodie. The pant legs rolled up to completely different lengths also boosted the outfit and sparked an intense reaction on social media.

Last November, ESPN reported that Belichick has compiled a 79.4% winning percentage since 2003 when rocking the gray hoodie, compared to just a 69.4% winning percentage when wearing the blue sweatshirt. 

SI Recommends

"In all honesty, I really don't pay that much attention to it," he once told WEII. "I swear I don't. People ask me after the game, 'Why did you wear the blue one? Why did you wear the gray one?' I just put on whatever is there."

No matter how you characterize his outfit on Sunday, he's hoping his Patriots pick up their fifth win of the season. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Patriots, check out Patriot Maven

YOU MAY LIKE

Bill Belichick
NFL

Bill Belichick’s Pregame Outfit Went Viral Sunday

What do you make of Belichick's new take on the pregame hoodie?

NYC Marathon
Track and Field

Kenya's Albert Korir, Peres Jepchirchir Win New York City Marathon

Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya won the New York City Marathon men's and women's races on Sunday.

si_startsit_110321_wr-1
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Wide Receivers

In a plus matchup against the Vikings, Marquise Brown is your Week 9 WR Start 'Em of the Week.

Tua Tagovailoa
NFL

Report: Tua Out With Fractured Finger of Throwing Hand

The injury will reportedly prevent Tagovailoa from starting Sunday's game vs. the Texans.

ben-roethlisberger-steelers-struggling
Play
Betting

Monday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Bears vs. Steelers

A MNF betting breakdown of the matchup between New York and Kansas City

si_startsit_110321_rb
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Running Backs

The Giants' Devontae Booker has quietly been productive of late and his matchups in Las Vegas is a good one.

d4504a7d37cff138854d8aa8c082c3fd
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers' inconsistent 2021 season shouldn't worry you as he is the Week 9 QB Start 'Em of the Week.

Jan 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Derek Carr and Tua Tagovailoa climb into the QB1 conversation in these Week 9 quarterback rankings.