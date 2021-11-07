Patriots coach Bill Belichick has made the gray hoodie a staple of his on-field wardrobe. But the sweatshirt—or sweatshirts—he wore ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Panthers was—or were—among his most eyebrow-raising yet.

It's unclear if Belichick was wearing a single, two-tone gray and blue hoodie or a cropped gray sweatshirt over a blue hoodie. The pant legs rolled up to completely different lengths also boosted the outfit and sparked an intense reaction on social media.

Last November, ESPN reported that Belichick has compiled a 79.4% winning percentage since 2003 when rocking the gray hoodie, compared to just a 69.4% winning percentage when wearing the blue sweatshirt.

"In all honesty, I really don't pay that much attention to it," he once told WEII. "I swear I don't. People ask me after the game, 'Why did you wear the blue one? Why did you wear the gray one?' I just put on whatever is there."

No matter how you characterize his outfit on Sunday, he's hoping his Patriots pick up their fifth win of the season.

