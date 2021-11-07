Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Chandler Jones Sets Cardinals' Sacks Record, Offers Touching Tribute to Freddie Joe Nunn

Author:

Since being traded to the Cardinals in 2016, outside linebacker Chandler Jones has been nothing short of outstanding, hounding quarterbacks and being the most productive player on Arizona's defense. On Sunday, he made a bit of history—and honored a gone-too-soon legend along the way.

Jones notched his 67th sack since joining the Cardinals, breaking the franchise's all-time record previously held by Freddie Joe Nunn. Nunn, who played for the Cardinals for nine seasons from 1985-93, passed away earlier this year.

After sacking 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo late in the second quarter, Jones lifted up his jersey during his celebration to reveal a T-shirt that read, "Rest In Peace Freddie Joe Nunn, 1962-2021."

Nunn was drafted by the Cardinals with the 18th overall pick in the 1985 draft. He played in 131 games with the franchise over nine seasons, tallying a career-best 14 sacks in 1988.

Jones has earned two first-team All-Pro selections since arriving to the Cardinals, and led the NFL with 17 sacks in 2017. He had 19 sacks in 2019, and got the 2021 season started in a big way with five sacks in Arizona's Week 1 win over the Titans.

