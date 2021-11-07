Report: Teams Met Texans' Price in Watson Trade Talks

Multiple teams engaged in trade talks with the Texans last week regarding a potential deal for Deshaun Watson, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Texans were reportedly offered packages including three first-round draft picks and two third-round picks, per Pelissero. The Panthers and Dolphins reportedly engaged in trade talks with Houston before last week's trade deadline, and the Eagles and Broncos could join trade talks for Watson this offseason.

Houston's quarterback has a no-trade clause. He has only waived it for Miami to this point.

Watson currently faces 22 civil suits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct during sessions with massage therapists in the Houston area. The NFL is investigating Watson's conduct, as is the local police. Watson has not been suspended nor placed on the commissioner's exempt list as of Sunday.

The Texans entered Sunday tied for last in the AFC South at 1–7.

