Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer have their statement win. In a game that didn't feature a single touchdown, the Jaguars shocked the Bills, 9–6, thanks to a stalwart defensive effort and three field goals from Matthew Wright.

Coming into Week 9, no team in the NFL averaged more points than the Bills' 32.7 points per game. But the Bills, who didn't help themselves with 12 penalties for 118 yards, could only manage two first-half field goals against a Jaguars defense that forced three turnovers, including two interceptions, and four sacks.

In a bizarre turn of events, Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen early in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 6–6. The Jaguars' Josh Allen also sacked his namesake, marking the first time a player sacked a quarterback with the same name since the NFL started counting sacks in 1982, according to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

The turnover at the Buffalo 40 led to what ended up being the game-winning field goal when Wright knocked through a 21-yard field goal with 12:13 remaining. Wright converted three of his four field goal attempts on the afternoon.

After starting the season 0–5, Meyer's Jaguars (2–6) have now won two of their last three games. Lawrence did just enough to manage the game, finishing the day with 118 yards on 15-for-26 passing with no interceptions.

In the second quarter, the No. 1 pick was taken to the locker room after injuring his ankle, but he returned a few plays later.

