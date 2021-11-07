Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jaguars Hold Top-Scoring Bills Offense to Two Field Goals in Stunning 9–6 Win

Author:

Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer have their statement win. In a game that didn't feature a single touchdown, the Jaguars shocked the Bills, 9–6, thanks to a stalwart defensive effort and three field goals from Matthew Wright. 

Coming into Week 9, no team in the NFL averaged more points than the Bills' 32.7 points per game. But the Bills, who didn't help themselves with 12 penalties for 118 yards, could only manage two first-half field goals against a Jaguars defense that forced three turnovers, including two interceptions, and four sacks. 

In a bizarre turn of events, Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen early in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 6–6. The Jaguars' Josh Allen also sacked his namesake, marking the first time a player sacked a quarterback with the same name since the NFL started counting sacks in 1982, according to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

SI Recommends

The turnover at the Buffalo 40 led to what ended up being the game-winning field goal when Wright knocked through a 21-yard field goal with 12:13 remaining. Wright converted three of his four field goal attempts on the afternoon.

After starting the season 0–5, Meyer's Jaguars (2–6) have now won two of their last three games. Lawrence did just enough to manage the game, finishing the day with 118 yards on 15-for-26 passing with no interceptions. 

In the second quarter, the No. 1 pick was taken to the locker room after injuring his ankle, but he returned a few plays later. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

jaguars
NFL

Jags Hold Bills' Top-Scoring Offense to Two Field Goals in Win

The Bills entered the game with the highest-scoring offense in the NFL but failed to score a touchdown against the Jags.

josh-allen-historic-sack
NFL

Josh Allen Makes History With Sack, INT Against Josh Allen

A rare piece of NFL history was made in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Robby Anderson with the Panthers.
NFL

Robby Anderson Shouts at Sam Darnold After Third INT

The Panthers wide receiver appeared fed up with his quarterback.

NBA logo
NBA

NBA Recommends COVID-19 Booster Shots to Players, Coaches

The league is recommending COVID-19 booster shots for a variety of league personnel.

uga
College Football

Georgia Still No. 1 in AP Top 25, Oregon Jumps Ohio St.

The Bulldogs maintained their hold on the top spot in the AP Top 25 poll but No. 3 Alabama is gaining on undefeated Cincinnati.

Deshaun Watson holds a football.
NFL

Report: Teams Met Texans' Price in Watson Trade Talks

Multiple teams reportedly offered several high-value picks for Watson.

fox
Play
NFL

Bradshaw, FOX Crew Rip Aaron Rodgers: 'You Lied to Everyone'

Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan and the FOX NFL Sunday Crew had some choice words for the Packers quarterback.

Bill Belichick
NFL

Bill Belichick’s Pregame Outfit Went Viral Sunday

What do you make of Belichick's new take on the pregame hoodie?