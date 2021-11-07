Josh Allen Makes History With Sack, INT Against Josh Allen

Have a day, Josh Allen!

The Jaguars defensive end feasted in a home matchup against Buffalo on Sunday, tallying a sack and an interception as Jacksonville looked to earn its second win of the season. And Allen's strong production came with a dose of NFL history.

Allen's sack of Bills quarterback Josh Allen marked the first time a player sacked a QB with the same name since the NFL started counting sacks in 1982, per the NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. Allen's interception later in Sunday's contest also marked the first ever interception pairing of the same name.

Allen's impressive day didn't end with his rare interception. Jacksonville's standout defender added a fumble recovery in the second half on Sunday, giving him the defensive-lineman trifecta on what has to be a career day.

Jacksonville and Buffalo entered the fourth quarter deadlocked in a 6–6 tie, with both offenses struggling to gain much traction. But whatever Sunday's result is, we know one thing: Josh Allen is going home happy.

