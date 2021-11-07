The ManningCast Curse Claimed Another Victim in Week 9

Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
ManningCast Curse Claims Latest Victim in Josh Allen After Bills Are Upset by Jaguars

Author:

ESPN's ManningCast has swept football fans off their feet with its comedy, in-depth game breakdown and, of course, its star-studded guest list. But a new development may keep the game's brightest stars from appearing on the Monday night mania: superstition. 

Specifically, a good-old-fashioned sports curse. After the Bills, a Super Bowl contending team, were shocked by the putrid Jaguars on Sunday, a scary trend has emerged: Every single player who has appeared on the ManningCast this season has lost their next game the following week. 

In Week 1, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson were some of the broadcast's first guests. But in Week 2 Kansas City fell to Baltimore in a Sunday Night Football classic and Seattle lost to Tennessee in overtime. 

Rob Gronkowski went viral for being his usual goofy self as the Week 2 guest but the Buccaneers lost to the Rams in Week 3. The following week, Sam Bradford visited the broadcast as the 3–0 Rams were rolling but in Week 4 they were handily defeated by the Cardinals. 

After a break from weekly broadcasts, Tom Brady joined the Manning brothers only to lose to the Saints the following week—just his second loss of the season. Finally, Josh Allen had some laughs before being upset by Jacksonville. 

Sports curses are old as time, but it remains to be seen if this will be a common theme going forward. Will the ManningCast curse claim another victim? 

