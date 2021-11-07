Robby Anderson Shouts at Sam Darnold After Third INT

Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Player(s)
Robby Anderson, Sam Darnold

Robby Anderson Shouts at Sam Darnold on Sidelines After Third Interception

Author:

Sam Darnold's rough day at the office got worse when Panthers receiver Robby Anderson was seen yelling at Carolina's quarterback after his third interception of Sunday's game against the Patriots. 

With the offense returning to the sideline, Anderson tossed his helmet aside and shouted at Darnold while his back was towards him. He appeared to angrily pace on the sideline and continued to lay into Darnold. 

Darnold cleared concussion protocols before the game and was even questionable with a shoulder injury at one point. He managed to tough out the injuries but struggled. 

The fourth-year quarterback threw three interceptions, one that was returned for an 88-yard touchdown, and was was just 16-for-32 for 172 yards and no touchdowns. Anderson finished with one catch for two yards.

Anderson is having a down year in his second season in Carolina. In nine games this season, he has 20 catches for just 204 yards and two scores. Last season, he finished with 1,096 yards and 95 catches. 

The Panthers started their season 3–0 but have dropped five of their last six games, the latest being Sunday's 24–6 loss to the Patriots. 

For more news on the Carolina Panthers, Head Over to All Panthers

