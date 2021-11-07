The FOX NFL Sunday crew did not hold back when it came to Aaron Rodgers's tumultuous week, with Terry Bradshaw in particular not mincing words.

On site at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, the Steelers legend said that Rodgers lied when he said he was "immunized" in August during a press conference. Rodgers went on on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday to explain his unvaccinated status, which also led Bradshaw to criticize his use of the drug Ivermectin.

"It would've been nice if he could've come to the Naval Academy and learn how to be honest, learned not to lie," Bradshaw said. "Because that's what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone.

"... Unfortunately we've got players who think only about themselves and I'm extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers."

Hall of Famer Michael Strahan opened his talking points by criticizing Rodgers's use of a Martin Luther King Jr. quote in Friday's controversial interview when the Packers star said, "You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense."

"There are times to quote Martin Luther King, and this was not one of them as well," Strahan said.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Rodgers will miss Sunday's game against the Chiefs and isn't eligible to return until a day before the Packers face the Seahawks on Nov. 13. Former Raiders star Howie Long took offense to Rodgers missing critical games during a playoff run while also endangering his teammates.

"I agree with Aaron when he says, 'What I do with my body is a personal decision,'" Long said. "But it ceases to be a personal decision when you take part in being a part of a football team in a building with coaches, players, trainers...and you risk taking something home to your wife, children, grandchildren.

"... Possibly putting your teammates in jeopardy is selfish."

