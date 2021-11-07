Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Report: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Out With Fractured Finger in Throwing Hand

Author:

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a small fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand that will prevent him from starting Sunday's game against the Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jacoby Brissett is expected to start in Tagovailoa's place.

Per ESPN, Tagovailoa's injury is not expected to cause a long-term absence. However, the Dolphins play the Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, so they are dealing with a tight timeline this week.

Tagovailoa missed three games earlier this season due to fractured ribs. He was placed on injured reserve in mid-September but returned for Miami's Week 6 win over the Jaguars.

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has played in just five games this season. He's thrown for 1,040 yards and tossed seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Brissett has started three games this season for the Dolphins (1–7), all losses. He has thrown for 883 yards and four touchdowns entering Sunday.

Kickoff for Dolphins—Texans is set for 1 p.m. ET.

