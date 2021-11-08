Report: Rodgers’s State Farm Ads Shown Less Frequently This Past Weekend

Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Report: Aaron Rodgers’s State Farm Ads Were Shown Far Less Frequently This Past Weekend

Author:

Television advertisements featuring Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers were shown far less often over the weekend than they had in the prior two weekends, according to the Action Network's Darren Rovell.

On Sunday, there were only six State Farm ads that featured Rodgers, per Apex Marketing, which monitors and tracks national media and branding, out of a total of 394. That makes up just 1.5% of all the ads State Farm ran.

Per the Action Network, State Farm ads run on national networks featuring Rodgers made up around 25% of all ads the company ran during Week 7 and Week 8 of the NFL season, according to Apex.

“It appears that State Farm has reduced the number of national spots, dropping off considerably as of Friday,” Apex president Eric Smallwood told the Action Network. “Our monitoring indicates that this wasn’t a planned reduction and more reactionary because there wasn’t any new significant ads put in its place.”

Rodgers did not play on Sunday against the Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier last week. In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, he addressed his positive test and being "outed," in his word, for being unvaccinated. In the interview, he explained his rationale for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, saying he was allergic to an ingredient in both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and citing a temporary pause in April on the usage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for clotting issues as the reason for his dismissal of that treatment. (According to the CDC, blood clot issues with low platelets occur at a rate of about seven per one million vaccinated women between 18 and 49 years old. For women 50 years and older, and men of all ages, it is even rarer.) He also spread a number of pieces of misinformation about the virus, and its vaccines.

A State Farm spokesperson told Ad Age over the weekend that “it would be inappropriate for us to comment on Aaron’s vaccination status.”

On Saturday, Prevea Health, a Wisconsin-based health company, ended its nine-year partnership with Rodgers. 

"Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," Prevea's statement said. "This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods."

As a result of his positive test, Rodgers missed the Packers' 13—7 loss to the Chiefs. It is possible he will be eligible to return for Week 10 when Green Bay plays Seattle.

Rodgers also could face fines from the NFL, if the league determines that he violated protocols. Per multiple reports, he is not expected to be suspended if the league deems he violated its protocols.

