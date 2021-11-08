Baker Mayfield Offers Message to OBJ After Browns Win

Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Baker Mayfield Offers Message to Odell Beckham Jr. After Browns Win

Author:

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said after his team's 41—16 win over the Bengals on Sunday that he still had not communicated with Odell Beckham Jr. following the wide receiver's departure from the team last week.

However, Mayfield did say that he wishes Beckham Jr. the best going forward. 

“I wish him well, I really do,” Mayfield said. “My feelings haven’t changed... From a personal standpoint, he’s a good friend of mine. We still haven’t talked, but that doesn’t change things. I wish him well and I wish him the best in his career.”

Mayfield completed 14 of his 21 pass attempts for 218 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Among his two scores was a 60-yard touchdown to wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, Mayfield's second-longest pass play this season and the longest reception by a Browns wide receiver since Week 13 last year.

The Browns release Beckham Jr. over the weekend. Beckham was officially placed on waivers Monday and he can be claimed any time prior to 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Beckham was excused from practice Wednesday and Thursday as the team worked toward his exit. Earlier in the week, Beckham's father posted comments in an 11-minute video on social media about his son not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterbacks, primarily Mayfield. 

Beckham Jr., who turned 29 years old Friday, has 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns this season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Beckham Jr. wants to spend the rest of this season with a playoff contender and in a winning environment.

