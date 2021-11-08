Kareem Calls Out Rodgers for 'Immunized' Comment

Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Publish date:
Player(s)
Aaron Rodgers

Kareem Rips Rodgers for 'Immunized' Comment, Not Wearing Mask With Media

Author:

NBA legend and activist Kareem Abdul Jabbar called out Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Monday for his infamous "I've been immunized" comment.

"The pandemic has revealed several athletes who abuse their position and responsibility, not just to the public, but to other professional athletes’ livelihood," Abdul-Jabbar wrote in his Substack newsletter. "That latest egregious abuser is Green Bay quarterback and three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers who directly and deliberately lied to fans and the public when he assured everyone he was 'immunized,' knowing that word would be interpreted as his being vaccinated." 

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week and it was revealed that he was not vaccinated against the virus. When asked in August if he was vaccinated, Rodgers responded with "Yeah, I've been immunized." 

SI Recommends

Later in the week, Rodgers had his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show where he opened up in detail About his reasoning for not receiving the vaccine.

Rodgers caught heat for breaking NFL-NFLPA rules when he consistently did media availability without a mask on — something required for non-vaccinated players.

"He wasn’t vaccinated. And he got COVID-19. And he went maskless during in-person press conferences, which not only violated NFL rules but put everyone else’s health at risk," Abdul-Jabbar wrote. "Instead of consulting immunologists, he consulted anti-vaxxer and podcast host Joe Rogan, who also contracted the virus."

Abdul-Jabbar did not stop there. Throughout his post, he questioned Rodgers's intellect and compared him to Kyrie Irving, the Nets guard who has not appeared in an NBA game this season for his refusal to get vaccinated.

"Rodgers complained that the 'cancel culture' was coming for him, but his own words cancel him as a liar and a bad thinker," he wrote. "If he had a principled objection to the vaccine, he could have chosen not to play, like Kyrie Irving, who at least is honest. What really sacked his whining stance was his refusal to wear a mask during interviews to protect others from sickness and death."

More NFL Coverage: 

For more news on the Packers, head over to Packer Central

