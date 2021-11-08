Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Has a Preferred Destination

Author:

After his release from the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr.'s preferred next destination is the Seahawks, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

At the moment, Beckham does not have complete control of his destiny. He's set to hit waivers and can be claimed by any other 31 non-Cleveland teams before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. 

Florio reports Beckham prefers to hit free agency. On Sunday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Beckham is "likely to clear waivers" and gain the ability to choose his next team. 

"He prefers to be a free agent. The teams to watch, I'm told, are the Seahawks, the 49ers, and the Saints," Florio said during NBC's Sunday Night Football pregame show. "And I'm told he prefers the Seattle Seahawks."

SI Recommends

At 3-5, the Seahawks are currently ninth in the waiver order, if they want to claim to Beckham. San Francisco is 12th and New Orleans is down at 23rd.

The Seahawks have the financial flexibility to add the former Giants and Browns wide receiver.

At 3-5, Seattle trails the 8-1 Cardinals and 7-2 Rams in the NFC West. The Rams, Saints, Falcons, and Panthers are all ahead of Seattle for wild card spots as we near the midway point in the season.

The Seahawks' hopes of turning around their season may depend on the coming return of Russell Wilson, who has been out since the Oct. 7 loss to the Rams with a fractured middle finger. 

The Beckham-Seahawks interest may not be one-sided, either.

USA Today reports the Seahawks "have shown strong interest in acquiring the wide receiver" at the urging of Wilson. 

"In recent days, team officials have done extensive research on the wideout," per the report.

Beckham has 17 receptions for 232 yards on the year. He'd join a talented group of Seattle receivers led by DK Metcalf (39 receptions, 580 yards, eight touchdowns) and Tyler Lockett (41 receptions, 579 yards, three touchdowns).

The Seahawks are on the road to play the Packers in Week 10.

YOU MAY LIKE

odell-beckham-cleveland-browns
NFL

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Has a Preferred Destination

He wants to join up with a star quarterback.

Xavi is back as Barcelona manager
Soccer

Thousands Turn Out for Xavi's Intro as Barcelona Manager

Xavi Hernández returned to the Camp Nou pitch to sign his contract and address Barcelona supporters

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme
Play
College Basketball

SI's Preseason Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket

As 2021–22 begins, who do we foresee making the field of 68?

IMG_2609
Play
NFL

After the Tree of Life Shooting, He Wanted to Help—So He ‘Just Started Doodling’

When a domestic terrorist killed 11 people at a synagogue three years ago, a graphic designer turned an iconic football emblem into a symbol of unity.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) breaks tackles as he takes a reception 82 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens
Play
Fantasy

Bye Week Blues: Week 10 Options

Fantasy managers will miss the Bengals' big playmakers this week.

mmqb-week-9-lamar-jackson-colt-mccoy-aaron-rodgers
Play
NFL

MMQB: Lamar Proving He Can Come From Behind

On a day of upsets, the Ravens and Cardinals found notable ways to win. Plus, Josh Allen gets the best of Josh Allen, the Aaron Rodgers investigation and much more.

arenado goldschmidt
MLB

Cardinals Set Record With Five Gold Glove Winners

MLB announced its annual Gold Glove winners on Sunday night, and the Redbirds were well represented.

The Colorado Rapids have the top seed in MLS's Western Conference
Soccer

MLS Playoff Picture Set After Decision Day Drama

MLS's 14-team postseason bracket is set, with the New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids securing the first-round byes.