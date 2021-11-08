Panthers' Darnold to Get MRI on Shoulder, Walker Could Start

Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Publish date:
Player(s)
Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold to Get MRI on Shoulder, P.J. Walker Could Start Sunday

Author:

Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters that quarterback Sam Darnold will have an MRI on his shoulder on Monday. If Darnold can't play, backup P.J. Walker will get the start.

Darnold is coming off one of his worst performances this season in a 24–6 loss to the Patriots where he threw three interceptions. The main storyline from the drubbing was wide receiver Robby Anderson could be seen shouting at Darnold on the sidelines after his third turnover of the day. 

Darnold has appeared in nine games and thrown just seven touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He has 1,986 passing yards on the season. Carolina has struggled since its 3–0 start. The Panthers currently sit at the bottom of the NFC South at 4–5.

Walker has only appeared in three NFL games — all from last year. He has completed 32 of 56 passes and thrown one touchdown to his five interceptions. If he were to start for Carolina this Sunday against Arizona, it would be the second start of his young career. 

Kickoff at State Farm Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. 

