Payton: 'Impossible' for Saints to Place Waiver Claim on OBJ

As Odell Beckham Jr. awaits his new team, Sean Payton has taken the Saints out of the running—for now.

The longtime Saints head coach confirmed they will not be claiming Beckham Jr. on waivers on Monday as the team does not have the cap space to pursue such a move. However, that does not mean the Saints can't sign the former LSU star if he clears waivers and becomes a free agent Tuesday.

Beckham Jr. was released by the Browns on Friday.

"The claiming deadline is today," Payton told the New Orleans Advocate's Luke Johnson. "No, it's impossible for us to put a claim in on the player. You just have to look at the salary cap space. And if we were going to put in a claim, it wouldn't be something we discuss. I know it makes hit-worthy news."

The Saints have just over $700,000 available under the cap—well short of the $7.25 million the receiver is owed this season after restructuring his contract. According to NBC's Pro Football Talk, the Saints would have to make a move to have the salary cap space to sign Beckham Jr. as a free agent.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Beckham is hoping to go to “a playoff contender and in a winning environment, where he believes he would be happy and productive." Schefter also said there could be "issues" if a team that the receiver doesn't want to play for claims him on waivers.

The Lions, who had the first chance in the waiver claim order to make a move for Beckham Jr., have already passed, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

The Saints have already lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston and star receiver Michael Thomas to season-ending injuries this season and struggled in a 27-25 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

