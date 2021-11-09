Rodgers Declines to Talk Politics: 'I'm Not an Activist'

Aaron Rodgers made a follow-up appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, and Green Bay's signal caller continued to address the controversy surrounding his decision on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rodgers reaffirmed his stance to bypass the vaccine during Tuesday's appearance, though he did take a decidedly less combative tone.

“I do realize I am a role model to a lot of people," Rodgers said." I want to start off this show by acknowledging that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading.

"To anyone who felt misled by those comments I take full responsibility for those comments.”

Rodgers then added he doesn't want to wade into political conversations following his vaccine decision.

"I’m an athlete, I’m not an activist,” Rodgers said. "I shared an opinion that was polarizing, and I misled some people about my status.

"But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about and I stand behind the things that I said.”



Rodgers missed Green Bay's loss to the Chiefs in Week 9 after testing positive for COVID-19. He could be cleared to return on Sunday vs. Seattle, though he noted there's a “small possibility” he won’t play.

Green Bay enters Sunday leading the NFC North at 7–2.

