Aaron Rodgers missed Sunday's Packers loss to the Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19, and the revelation he is unvaccinated swept the NFL last week. And while there is plenty of valid criticism of Rodgers, some of the rumors may be going too far.

On Tuesday, stories began circulating that Rodgers broke quarantine and was spotted in his native California. That rumor has since been fully debunked, with the aid of Rodgers’s fiancé, actress Shailene Woodley.

In a larger tabloid piece about the Rodgers situation, the Daily Mail published a photo of a masked man with a coffee outside a café in Brentwood, Calif., alleging it was Rodgers breaking quarantine.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio shot down the rumor Monday morning, citing "a source with knowledge of the situation" that Rodgers remains in quarantine at his home in Green Bay, and was in video communication with the team. The Daily Mail has deleted the coffee shop allegations and the photos from its article.

Woodley took things to another level on her Instagram Stories, giving a very detailed breakdown of why the man in the photo couldn't be her fiancé.

"Literally y'all need to calm the f--- down," Woodley wrote, with a screenshot from the Daily Mail piece. "This is straight up HILARIOUS. News outlets still grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f------ men on the streets of L.A. and saying it's him."

From there, she took a dive into exactly why this man couldn't be Rodgers.

"I know Aaron's body VERY well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger.

"Also, for those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and s----y media, it's no secret that he has the hairiest hands on the f------ planet. This oblivious homie, clearly, does not. (Go ahead, zoom in.)”

She went on to say Rodgers would "never" drive the car the unnamed doppelgänger was driving.

At the top of his Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, his first since Friday's controversial appearance, Rodgers confirmed he's remained at his Green Bay home. He also apologized for "comments that people may have thought were misleading."

Rodgers may be cleared in time for Sunday's home game against the Seahawks. Kickoff is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

