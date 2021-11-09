Report: Browns Sign OL Teller to Four-Year Extension

Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Report: Browns Sign OL Wyatt Teller to Four-Year, $56.8 Million Extension

Author:

The Browns made a major investment in their offensive line on Tuesday as they signed Wyatt Teller to a four-year, $56.8 million extension, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Teller, 26, is now slated to be in Cleveland through 2025. He's been with the Browns for the last three years after playing for the Bills as a rookie. 

Teller is a key piece of the NFL's most dynamic rushing offenses. Cleveland ran for 2,374 yards as a team last season, with running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combining for 18 touchdowns. Chubb ran wild in Sunday's win over the Bengals, tallying 137 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns sit tied for last in the AFC North at 5–4 entering Week 10, though they are just 1.5 games back of the Ravens. Teller and Co. will face the Patriots on Sunday, with kickoff from New England slated for Noon ET. 

For more news on the Cleveland Browns, head over to Browns Digest

