Fields on Refs After MNF Loss: 'Big Ben Got That Call'

November 9, 2021
NFL
Justin Fields Not Happy With Refs After Bears' Loss: 'Big Ben Just Got That Call'

Author:

The officiating came under fire during the Steelers win over the Bears on Monday night after a string of controversial calls. And a number of Bears players joined calling out referee Tony Corrente postgame. 

The most glaring call came against Chicago linebacker Cassius Marsh, who was flagged for taunting after a third-down sack of Ben Roethlisberger. The penalty extended Pittsburgh's drive, allowing them to eventually kick a field goal to extend the lead to 26–20.

Fields, meanwhile, was on the receiving end of an onslaught from T.J. Watt and company, taking a few hits that many believed were late enough to draw penalties. 

Roethlisberger, meanwhile, took a hit from Mario Edwards in the early third quarter which drew a late-hit flag. It didn't look substantially worse than some of the hits that Fields took later in the game, with no penalty. After the game, the rookie quarterback took exception with what he believes is preferential treatment for veteran star quarterbacks.

"[Corrente] told me that [the pass rusher] ran into me which, to me, is a late hit," Fields said, per Bears Digest. "So I said 'Big Ben just got that call. So I don't know why you can't give me that call?' I mean I just needed him to call it both ways. That's what I told him.

"It's a common theory. The vets, they get those calls. I think Joe Burrow said something about that a week ago, like, once we get older and once we get to that time we're going to get those calls but being a young QB you're going to have to face the fact."

Fields nearly pulled off his first signature win on Monday night. With less than two minutes left in the game, he found Darnell Mooney for a 16-yard touchdown. Cairo Santos's extra point put Chicago up 27–26 with 1:46 left in regulation. 

Unfortunately for the Bears, Ben Roethlisberger had too much time to answer. He and the Steelers offense drove 52 yards down the field, setting up a Chris Boswell game-winner with 26 seconds left on the clock, which the Bears couldn't overcome.

For More News On The Chicago Bears, Head Over To Bears Digest

