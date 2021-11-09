Josina Anderson Offers Update on Timeline for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly cleared waivers and become a free agent for the first time in his career, and might not be in a rush to find a new home.

According to "The Crew" host Josina Anderson, her understanding from a league source is the wide receiver "will take some time and assess the best situation for him with several options still on the table."

Beckham Jr. would have been owed $7.25 million if he were picked up by a team, but will now have the chance to choose his next stop. On Monday, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported that Beckham Jr. preferred Seattle as a destination. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 29-year-old wants to join a playoff contender.

Beckham Jr. had a tumultuous end to his Browns career when he was excused from practice Wednesday and Thursday as the team worked toward his exit. Earlier in the week, Beckham's father posted comments in an 11-minute video on social media about his son not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterbacks, primarily Baker Mayfield.

So far this season, the wide receiver has tallied 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns this season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Browns news, head over to Browns Digest.