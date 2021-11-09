Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Josina Anderson Offers Update on Timeline for Odell Beckham Jr.'s Decision

Author:

Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly cleared waivers and become a free agent for the first time in his career, and might not be in a rush to find a new home. 

According to "The Crew" host Josina Anderson, her understanding from a league source is the wide receiver "will take some time and assess the best situation for him with several options still on the table." 

Beckham Jr. would have been owed $7.25 million if he were picked up by a team, but will now have the chance to choose his next stop. On Monday, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported that Beckham Jr. preferred Seattle as a destination. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 29-year-old wants to join a playoff contender. 

SI Recommends

Beckham Jr. had a tumultuous end to his Browns career when he was excused from practice Wednesday and Thursday as the team worked toward his exit. Earlier in the week, Beckham's father posted comments in an 11-minute video on social media about his son not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterbacks, primarily Baker Mayfield.

So far this season, the wide receiver has tallied 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns this season.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Browns news, head over to Browns Digest.

YOU MAY LIKE

Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL

Josina Anderson Offers Update on Timeline for Odell Beckham Jr.

Josina Anderson has an update on Odell Beckham's free agency timeline.

Rylan Griffen 1
College Basketball

The Rylan Griffen Blog: This is Why I Committed to Alabama…

Griffen picked the Crimson Tide over N.C. State, Oklahoma and Kansas State.

USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi
Soccer

The U.S.-Mexico Stakes Are Different for Ricardo Pepi

Over two months removed from choosing to represent the U.S. over Mexico, the forward, 18, finds himself at the center of a World Cup qualifier between the two.

najee-harris1
NFL

ESPN Announcer Apologizes for Najee Harris Mistake

Monday Night Football announcer Steve Levy had a case of mistaken identity when it comes to f Alabama running backs.

odell-beckham-jr
NFL

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Clears Waivers

For the first time in his career, Beckham is reportedly a free agent.

aaron-rodgers-packers
NFL

Rodgers Declines to Talk Politics: 'I'm Not an Activist'

Aaron Rodgers said he does not want to wade into politics amid his COVID-19 vaccine controversy.

nfl-aaron-rodgers-vaccine-scrutiny
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Apologizes: ‘I Acknowledge I am a Role Model’

The Packers star joined Pat McAfee again on Tuesday.

Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL

Report: Seahawks Had Discussions About Claiming Beckham Jr.

Could OBJ team up with Russell Wilson?