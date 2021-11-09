Report: Seahawks Had Discussions About Claiming Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. could be heading to the West Coast after being released by the Browns on Nov. 5.

The Seahawks have had "internal discussions" about placing a waiver claim on the wide receiver, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Seattle is No. 9 in the NFL's current waiver order entering Week 10.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was asked about the possibility of claiming OBJ on Monday. "I didn't say yes or I didn't say no. That's just cause ...you'll see," he told reporters.

During a Sunday night appearance on NBC, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Beckham Jr. "prefers" the Seahawks, naming them as a "team to watch" for the wide receiver.

The Seahawks would become OBJ's third NFL franchise. He struggled to produce in three seasons with Cleveland, and tallied just 17 receptions for 232 yards and zero touchdowns with the team in 2021.

Seattle enters Week 10 last in the NFC West at 3–5. Russell Wilson is expected to return to the lineup on Sunday after missing three weeks with a thumb injury.

