Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Seahawks Had 'Internal Discussions' About Claiming Odell Beckham Jr.

Author:

Odell Beckham Jr. could be heading to the West Coast after being released by the Browns on Nov. 5.

The Seahawks have had "internal discussions" about placing a waiver claim on the wide receiver, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Seattle is No. 9 in the NFL's current waiver order entering Week 10.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was asked about the possibility of claiming OBJ on Monday. "I didn't say yes or I didn't say no. That's just cause ...you'll see," he told reporters. 

During a Sunday night appearance on NBC, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Beckham Jr. "prefers" the Seahawks, naming them as a "team to watch" for the wide receiver.

SI Recommends

The Seahawks would become OBJ's third NFL franchise. He struggled to produce in three seasons with Cleveland, and tallied just 17 receptions for 232 yards and zero touchdowns with the team in 2021.

Seattle enters Week 10 last in the NFC West at 3–5. Russell Wilson is expected to return to the lineup on Sunday after missing three weeks with a thumb injury.

More NFL Coverage:

Seahawk Maven: Russell Wilson Finishes 'Remarkable Story of Recovery,' Sets Sights on Packers
Week 9 Takeaways: The Real Browns Stand Up
The Problem Is Aaron Rodgers Thinks He Has All the Answers
MMQB: Lamar Jackson Proving He Can Come From Behind

For more news on the Seattle Seahawks, head over to Seahawks Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL

Report: Seahawks Had Discussions About Claiming Beckham Jr.

Could OBJ team up with Russell Wilson?

aaron-rodgers-covid
NFL

Shailene Woodley Takes to Instagram to Debunk Rodgers California Rumor

The actress was not happy with the latest story about her fiancé.

SMU kicker Chris Naggar
Play
Betting

My Favorite Bet: Tied at Halftime, Either Team to Win or Overtime

Analyzing an often overlooked bet that's offered for a variety of sports and typically provides great payouts.

uconn-womens-basketball
College Basketball

Five Women’s Basketball Teams to Watch This Season

From the defending champs to a potential dark horse, a look at the most interesting teams heading into the 2021–22 season.

Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
NFL

McAfee Questions Aaron Rodgers on 'Doctor' Joe Rogan

Rodgers was asked what other doctors he spoke to when conducting his own research.

Bayern Munich fans protest the club's dealings with Qatar
Soccer

Bayern Fans Ramp Up Criticism of Club's Ties to Qatar

Bayern club members are preparing to present a motion at the club’s AGM on Nov. 25 calling for it to end to its sponsorship agreements with Qatar.

butler-jokic
Play
NBA

Jimmy Butler Challenges Nuggets Bench After Jokić's Hard Foul

Heat star Jimmy Butler was not happy with the Nuggets after Nikola Jokić's foul on Markieff Morris.

Deron Williams on the court as a member of the Dallas Mavericks in 2017.
Play
Boxing

Report: Deron Williams, Frank Gore to Fight in Boxing Match

The bout will reportedly be an undercard for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury on Dec. 18 in Tampa.