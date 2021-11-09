The Bears came achingly close to snapping their three-game losing streak on Monday night against the Steelers, instead suffering a 29-27 defeat on a last-minute field goal by Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell. While Chicago made many self-inflicted missteps, one in particular is sure to stick out in fans' minds.

With 3:40 left in the fourth quarter and trailing by three, the Bears got a critical stop on a third-down sack by Cassius Marsh, seemingly setting up the Steelers to punt and give Chicago the chance to tie the game with a field goal or take the lead with a touchdown. Instead, Marsh was flagged for a taunting penalty, extending Pittsburgh's drive.

The Steelers were able to burn almost another minute off the clock, then kicked a 52-yard field goal to extend their lead to six points. While the Bears answered on their next drive with a go-ahead touchdown to take a 27-26 lead, Pittsburgh responded with another field goal on its next possession to take the lead for good.

Though the Bears' defense had a chance to win the game with one more stop, the field goal that resulted from Marsh's taunting penalty enabled the Steelers to play for three points on their final drive instead of needing a touchdown.

Chicago's losing streak now sits at four games, but there were positives in this defeat. Justin Fields completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for a season-high 291 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding 45 yards on the ground. The Bears will have their bye week before hosting the Ravens on Nov. 21, while the Steelers will face the Lions at home next week.

