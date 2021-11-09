ESPN Announcer Apologizes for Najee Harris Mistake

Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Steve Levy Apologizes for Najee Harris Mistake, Pledges to Donate to RB's Charity

Author:

During ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Steelers-Bears game, play-by-play announcer Steve Levy told a story about Steelers running back Najee Harris sleeping on the floor while at Alabama. 

It turns out Levy had the wrong former Alabama running back in mind.

"Bra I ain’t sleep on no dam floor in college," Harris tweeted after the game. "I slept on my bed." 

Levy had Harris confused with Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, whose story about growing up homeless has been well-documented. 

"Even when he got to Alabama on a full-ride, got the fancy dorm room, he spent the first few months in Alabama sleeping on the floor," Levy said on the broadcast. "Said he was just more comfortable, was just more used to that."

On Tuesday, Levy tweeted back at Harris, a first-round pick in this year's NFL draft, with an apology and a link to the Steelers running back's website.

"I got this part wrong Najee, my mistake," Levy replied to Harris's tweet. "Your story is inspirational & mission to positively impact is admirable. I’ll be donating to the Da' Bigger Picture Foundation and encourage others to help Najee’s greater purpose where they can."

