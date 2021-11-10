Report: Browns Sign OL Bitonio to Three-Year Extension

The Browns agreed to a three-year extension with offensive lineman Joel Bitonio on Wednesday, Cleveland announced.

Bitonio's deal is reportedly worth roughly $48 million, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bitonio, 30, is a three-time Pro Bowler. He has logged 104 career starts, all with Cleveland.

"After last season, we decided that one of our major football priorities would be to make Joel Bitonio a Brown for the rest of his career," Browns executive Andrew Berry said Wednesday. "Joel is one of our most decorated players and is the ideal personification of our 'Tough, Smart, Accountable' mantra. We value Joel's high-level performance, leadership, consistency and durability.

"We are all excited about this extension and hopeful that at the end of his career we will all be looking forward to celebrating Joel's gold jacket fitting in Canton."

Bitonio is Cleveland's second major offensive-line investment in as many days. The Browns signed guard Wyatt Teller to a four-year contract on Wednesday as they look to sustain one of the NFL's best rushing attacks.

