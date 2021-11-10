Davante Adams Reveals He Spoke With OBJ About Green Bay

Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Davante Adams Reveals He Spoke With OBJ About Coming to Green Bay

Author:

 Packers wide receiver Davante Adams believes the team and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be getting another playmaker at wideout. 

Adams, who returned today after being on the team's COVID-19 list last week, told reporters that his hopes are pretty high that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., will land in Green Bay after talking to him. 

During the news conference, Adams said the Packers can get more from Beckham than the one catch for six yards in his last game with the Browns.

"I guarantee you we can get him [Beckham Jr] more than that here," Adams said. 

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the Packers planned to offer OBJ the veteran minimum. ESPN's Diana Russini also reported that the Chiefs and Saints were also in Beckham's top three teams he wished to play for. 

The latest rumors of where Beckham will play next come just one day after he became a free agent after clearing waivers. If he would have been picked up by a team, the club would have had to pay Beckham $7.25 million. As a free agent, Beckham has the flexibility to sign for any amount. 

While it is evident that OBJ thinks as well as others around the league believe he has a lot left in the tank, the 29-year-old's production on the field has plummeted. Through six games this season, Beckham Jr., has 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns. 

